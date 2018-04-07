When Ekulo Dazzled at Enugu International Trade Fair

By Azuka Ogujiuba

It was festival-like and electrifying at the 29th Enugu International Trade Fair where leading Nigeria’s leading household products manufacturing and commodity distribution conglomerate, the Ekulo Group, marked its day and unveiled new brands. The brands are manufactured by a member of the Group, Evans Industries Limited.

Evidently awed by Ekulo’s patriotic zeal and determination to make Nigeria proud in the comity of nations through the production of classy brands of international standard, President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, Sir Emeka Udeze, who chaired the event and unveiling, said the variety of top quality brands and products on display at the Ekulo pavilion were clear testimony to the acceptability of the Group and its subsidiaries by a broad spectrum of consumers.

Sir Udeze commended Evans industries for giving Nigerians wide range of choices of its brand to better their lives. ECCIMA, he said, was delighted that Evans’s manufacturing prowess would go a long way to add to the tempo of industrial activities in the country, “which is quite key to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy, including the opportunity of more employment of our people.”

Evan’s latest brands were unveiled at the Ekulo/Evans pavilion, amidst cheers, drumming, breath-taking cultural dance displays and rib cracking jokes by the compere, Hon Chimankpam Anyankpam, a veteran broadcaster. The intimidating crowd cheered endlessly as Sir Udeze unveiled the new brands.

Emeka Oramadike, Ekulo’s Marketing Manager said the new brands were products of years of meticulous scientific research. He said the Ekulo Group and its sister companies will never shirk in their duty to project Nigeria positively to the world by churning out classy products. He said: “Here in Enugu, at this International Trade Fair arena, we are poised to make Nigeria proud. We have array of 100% made in Nigeria household brands of International standard on exhibition here, proudly manufactured by one of our subsidiary companies, Evans Industries ltd. We are also happy to use the wide reach provided by the International trade fair platform to unveil and launch into the national and international market new proudly made in Nigeria brands-the classy Gino range of beauty soap comprising Gino Royal, Gino Vintage,Gino Care and Gino Moringa.We are also unveiling Hawaii Whitening Soap (Hawaii Carrot and Hawaii papaya), Eva Baby Soap and Blossom White, all produced by Evans Industries. All our beauty brands are produced with difference in skin types in mind. The brands therefore, cater for all skin needs. As a 100 per cent Nigerian company, it is our responsibility to project Nigeria positively before the comity of nations and the business world by producing for the Nigerian and international market quality brands that compete favorably with similar brand round the world.”

Besides new brands unveiled, all Evans brands were on display at the fair, including Eva range of soap which is on 10 variants, Meditol Medicated Antiseptic range of soap on seven variants, as well as Unik range of soap.”

Brands exclusively distributed in Nigeria by Ekulo were also on display at the Group’s stand. These included Goya Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Baron De Valls wine, Sir Edward Whisky, Adonko Alcoholic Bitters, Titus Sardine, among others.

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and acceptance showered on Ekulo and Evans at the fair, Oramadike stated: “we proudly declare today that Enugu comes first! Ekulo is a people oriented Group. That is why nobody walks out this stand today without a gift. It is our desire to stamp Ekulo consciousness on the hearts and minds of the people of this great state.” Essentially, all visitors to the Ekulo and Evans stands, as well as guests at the brands unveiling left with smiles dancing on their faces as packs containing variety of the brands were handed out to them.