Professor Johnbull Premieres on DSTV, GOTV Channel 2

TV drama series, Professor Johnbull, sponsored by Globacom, begins its Season Six on a grand scale as the telecommunications company takes the programme to pay cable TV, with DSTV airing the show on Sunday April 8 on its Africa Magic Family channel and also on GOTV Channel 2 at 6.00 p.m. A repeat broadcast will be aired on Thursday at 9.30p.m. on both stations.

This is in addition to airing the programme on the terrestrial channel of NTA Network, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA on StarTimes on Tuesday at 8.30 pm., with a repeat broadcast on Friday at the same time and on the same channels. Anambra Broadcasting Service, ABS, will broadcast the show on Wednesday at 8.30p.m. with a repeat broadcast on Saturday also at 8.30p.m.

The first episode of the season, entitled Anthony Keke, profiles the lifestyle of a typical Keke (commercial tricycle) rider, who starts his day on a very rough note of taking alcohol and other stimulants on the erroneous belief that such substances will enhance his performance on the job.

Viewers of the sitcom will find the episode loaded as Professor Johnbull’s gateman, Abadnego (Martins Nebo) makes love advances at the scholar’s daughter, Elizabeth (Queen Nwokoye); just as Anthony the Keke rider, already tipsy from bouts of alcohol, takes off with a passenger’s luggage without the passenger and at the agreed destination, hallucinates on seeing a ghost.

Professor Johnbull, acted by Nollywood legend, Kanayo O. Kanayo (KOK), counsels Keke riders on the need to obey traffic rules, ride with the consciousness that they have loved ones back at home, and that hustling for a living should not be life-threatening.

Anthony Keke also depicts the idiosyncrasies of an average Keke rider to include disobedience of traffic rules with impunity; riding without licence; quarrelling with passengers and other commuters and being unnecessarily abusive and unruly.