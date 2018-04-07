Malnutrition in IDPs Receives Boost As Promasidor Empower 54 Project

Malnutrition among persons living in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps especially up North is increasingly getting alarming. The most hit being the vulnerable children and mothers. Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, gave a disturbing statistics of about 33 percent of Nigerian children less than five years suffer from chronic malnutrition leading to stunted growth and death

Over time kind hearted individuals and organisations have risen up to the challenge in aid of these ones to ameliorate their sufferings interventions like donation of food stuff and other materials.

Swelling the ranks of corporate bodies that have identified with this charitable cause is Cowbell milk manufacturer, Promasidor Nigeria Limited.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, the company through its collaboration with Empower 54 Project, donated cases of various products in support of its programme aimed at eradicating malnutrition among IDPs in Nigeria.

While expressing her gratitude, Founder and President of Empower 54 Project, Princess Modupe Ozolua, assured the products would be judiciously utilised. Ozolua explained that her agency was a United States non-profit organisation which has been providing humanitarian aids to underprivileged Africans since 2003 through health, education, empowerment, and IDP/refugee programmes.

The organisation evacuated the severely malnourished IDP children from Bama to Maiduguri for treatment two years ago, but realised more has to be done to save children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

Princess Ozolua said it was that experience that prompted Empower 54 to lead the move towards creating strategic measures to eradicate the deadly epidemic.