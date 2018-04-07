Bauchi First Lady, Hajia Hadiza Abubakar’s Love For Humanity

Her love for humanity beggars description. In all her deeds, she never trivialises the need to serve humanity. She is, undoubtedly, a source of joy for her compatriots.

More important, since she became the First Lady of Bauchi State, Hajia Hadiza Abubakar, has continued to attend to the need of the womenfolk in the state via her pet project, Bauchi Sustainable Women Economic Empowerment and Peace Initiative – B-SWEEP. This is in addition to her strong commitment to helping the less privileged children and women across the state.

No doubt, this has endeared her to the hearts of many in the state. Therefore, it didn’t come as a surprise to many, penultimate week, when the beautiful woman was turbanned as ‘Uwar Matan Ningi’ by His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ningi Alh. Yunusa Muhammad Danyaya, as part of the activities marking the Emir’s 40th anniversary as the Emir of Ningi.

It was gathered that the choice of turbanning of Hajia Hadiza as Uwar Matan Ningi was as a result of her humanitarian activities, especially in the area of women empowerment through her pet projects.

The Emir described her as “a very industrious woman, who is dedicated to doing good to all and sundry, maintaining that Allah Almighty loves the doers of good.”

The royal father further described her as “a special woman who fits the profile of a great Nigerian woman worthy of emulation.”

The Emir stated that turbanning her was his special way of showing his personal appreciation and that of the entire people of Ningi Emirate to her.