Ex-militants: Dokubo Must Beware of Those Who Misled Boroh

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

A coalition of former militants in the Niger Delta has called on the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo to be wary of those who misled his predecessor.

Coming under the aegis of the Niger Delta Reformed Ex-agitators Association, the ex-militants urged Dokubo, who was recently appointed by the federal government, to do away with people whose only aim is to enrich their pockets.

The former militant leaders, drawn from the nine states of the Niger Delta region, in a statement signed by their National President, Ebiowe Ayado, advised him to beware of the ‘bad eggs’ in the Presidential Amnesty Office that created impediments for the smooth and effective implementation of the mandate under Boroh.

“However, we hereby call on him to beware of the bad eggs in the Presidential Amnesty Office that misled his predecessor and created impediments for the smooth and effective implementation of the mandate of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“He should weed out the bad eggs and inject fresh blood into the programme and engage very patriotic and committed persons as his aides to enable him actualise his mandate,” the ex-militants said.

They added: “He should do away with all the aides that misled the former S.A, Paul Boroh and appoint only very honest and dedicated aides to help him succeed in his new assignment. He should never recycle or engage all those who have questions bordering on corruption and other illegalities to answer under his predecessor.”

They also urged him to distance himself from vendors, who instead of executing contracts awarded to them, made away with funds meant for the Presidential Amnesty Delegates and abandoned their contracts at the expense of the programme and the delegates.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the sustenance and continuation of the programme and building on the fragile peace in the Niger Delta, the association advised Dokubo that “such vendors should never be given any such opportunities under this new administration.”

The former warlords also urged the President to ensure the prompt payment of stipends to the beneficiaries, noting that it will go a long way to assuage some angry youths in the Niger Delta.

“We are however, calling on Mr. President to facilitate the timeous and speedy release of budgetary allocations meant for the Presidential Amnesty Programme to enhance the activities of the Presidential Amnesty Office.

“Finally, we call on Prof. Charles Dokubo to ensure prompt payment of the monthly stipends of the Presidential Amnesty beneficiaries and ensure that they are properly trained and empowered in accordance with the spirit of the Presidential Amnesty Programme,” the ex-militants said.