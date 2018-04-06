Army Promotes 3,729 Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole

Paul Obi in Abuja

The Nigerian Army thursday promoted anout 3,729 troops under a special promotion under Operation Lafiya Dole in the North-east.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Texas Chukwu, said: “The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, has approved the release of special promotion for 3,729 troops of Operation Lafiya Dole who participated in Operation Deep Punch II in Sambisa Forest.

“This is in recognition of their valour and uncommon commitment to duty during the operation.

“A breakdown of the beneficiaries include 223 staff sergeants promoted to the rank of warrant officers.”

Chukwu explained that others include “511 sergeants promoted to the rank of staff sergeants while 994 corporals were promoted to the rank of sergeants.

“Others are 1,064 lance corporals promoted to the rank of corporals while 932 private soldiers were appointed lance corporals.”