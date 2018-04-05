Man Hacks Son to Death in Enugu

Christopher Isiguzo in Enugu

The quiet town of Oduma in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State was thrown into mourning recently following the hacking to death of a middle aged man by his father.

The man identified as one Onyenwe Offor Ajah of Ameke Enu Oduma was said to have allegedly hacked his 38-year-old son, Ajah Kenneth, to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Enugu State Command, Ebere Amaraizu, confirmed the tragic incident in a statement issued wednesday evening.

According to him, on March 28, 2018, at about 4.30p.m., the suspect had a misunderstanding with the deceased son over a yet to be established issue(s) at Orie Oduma Market in Aninri Local Government Area of the state.

“It was further gathered that following the alleged misunderstanding, there arose a fight between the father and his son which allegedly resulted in the use of an object to hit Ajah Kenneth on his head by the father.

“Ajah Kenneth however, became unconscious and was later confirmed dead.

“Meanwhile the deceased body has been deposited at Awgu District General Hospital Mortuary while manhunt on the fleeing suspect (father) have been intensified,” the PPRO said.