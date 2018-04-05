INEC Gives Election Notice for Ekiti Guber Poll

Wants electoral offenders arrested

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) in Ekiti State wednesday gave notice of election for the July 14 governorship election in the state.

The commission said it carried out the action in consonance with Section 30 of the Electoral Act 2010, as amended.

The body also directed the security agencies to monitor those who flout the rules and regulations for the conduct of the election, saying those who go against it would be prosecuted by the security agency.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Prof. AbdulGaniyi Raji, who released the 90 days notice of election at the INEC headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, wednesday, urged the people of the state who are yet to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to do so for the purpose of the governorship election.

Raji revealed that over 513,000 PVCs have been collected as at March, 2018, noting that there were still about 221 PVCs yet to be collected in the state.

He said the figure, includes the remaining ones after the last general election held in the state.

The INEC boss said the campaign for political parties would starts in the state April 15, 2018, while the governorship election would be held on July 14, 2018.

He further stated that training of INEC staff has started for the election including the ad-hoc staff to be used which includes the members of the NYSC.

The INEC boss, called on the political parties to submit the lists of their party agents on the stipulated date, saying any political party who fails to do so would not have party agents for the election.

Raji further called on voters in the state to go to their wards and local government to register to vote at the election saying that the electoral commission would make the PVCs ready for the collection, by those who have registered.