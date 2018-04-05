HMO Launches Operations with Affordable Insurance Plans

In a bid to make health insurance more accessible and to a wider variety of people, Reliance HMO, an indigenous Health Management Organization, has announced its repertoire of affordable healthcare plans for individuals, families and companies.

Speaking at a press parley held at the company’s corporate office in Lagos recently, the Chief Executive Officer, Reliance HMO, Funlola Jide-Aribalouye said the firm understands that there is a valid need from the public for health insurance plans that really work, payment structures that don’t burn a hole in people’s pockets, and customer service that addresses their most pressing concerns,.

She said that was why the HMO has built tailor-made insurance plans that ensure that individuals, families and organisations stay healthy.

She said: “For as little as N3500 monthly, individuals can sign up to a health insurance plan that gives them an awesome cover with really incredible benefits. Furthermore, we are the first and only health insurer in Nigeria that gives enrolees the benefit and convenience of monthly payments. With a good number of partner hospitals and more being signed up every day, we are committed to preserving the wellbeing and health of individuals, and the society as a whole.”

“Technology forms a crucial part of our business and operations,” said Dr. Femi Kuti and Opeyemi Olumekun, Co-Founders; Reliance HMO. We are a Health Insurance company that acts like a technology company. We’re using software, data science and telemedicine to make health insurance more affordable, easier to access and more of a delightful experience for our existing and prospective customers. Integrating technology into our operations also means that our entire customer experience support is top-notch and always available 24/7 via various channels.”

Reliance HMO has an enviable mantra tagged “You Can Rely On Us,” and is focused on doing everything to ensure that the customer’s health insurance experience is delightful and seamless. Customers can also look forward to the 24-hour Reliance Help Centre where friendly and highly-trained agents are always available to provide support and deal with urgent inquiries.