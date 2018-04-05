Former Chelsea’s Coach, Ray Wilkins, is Dead

The football world was thrown into mourning Wednesday as news broke of the death of former Chelsea, Manchester United and England great Ray Wilkins, 61.

Wilkins, who was also one-time assistant manager at Chelsea, died after suffering cardiac arrest.

Wilkins’ death was confirmed by his former clubs Manchester United and Chelsea on their verified Twitter handles on Wednesday.

The former midfielder was placed in an induced coma at St George’s Hospital in London, on Friday night after suffering a heart attack.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Manchester United are with the family, friends and colleagues of our former midfielder Ray Wilkins, following his tragic passing,” United wrote on their handle.

Chelsea added: “Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed.”

As a player with United, Wilkins won the FA Cup and Community Shield both in 1983.

He was Chelsea Player of the Year in 1976 and 1977 and was inducted into the English Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

And as assistant manager at Chelsea, under Carlos Ancelotti, the Blues won the Premier League and the FA Cup in the 2009/2010 season.

Wilkins won 84 caps for England between 1976 and 1986, playing in both the European Championships and the World Cup.

The English FA, numerous English clubs and football personalities have expressed their grief at the passing of Wilkins.