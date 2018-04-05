Edo Fertilizer Plant Begins Sales to Farmers

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

As the 2018 planting season commenced, the Edo State Government has said its Fertilizer and Chemical Company in Auchi has produced adequate fertilizer to serve farmers both within and neighbouring states

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Agriculture, Forestry and Food Security Programme, Prince Joe Okogie, the state government said the plant, which is run in partnership with WACOT Limited, is currently selling NPK fertilizer to farmers in the state, calling on more farmers to patronise its products.

According to Okogie, “We are delighted to announce to farmers in the state that the Edo Fertilizer Plant in Auchi is not just up and running, but that its storehouse is filled with fertilizer ready for sale. So, we are calling on farmers who are in need of fertilizer to head down to the plant in Auchi to make purchases.”

He said aside selling to farmers, the plant will also supply fertilizer to the various agricultural initiatives being championed by Obaseki’s administration in its quest to ensure food security and boost employment generation.

According to him, “We have maintained a steady narrative in our quest to drive socio-economic growth through agricultural development. This is to ensure that we tap from the inherent job creating opportunities in agriculture to engage youths and attain food security. So, for the fertilizer plant in Auchi, some farmers are already visiting the facility to make purchases, and we are glad the revamp of that plant has been a success story till date.”

He added that the coming on stream of the plant would not only boost agricultural activities in the state, but also attract more investors in agribusiness to tap from the conducive climate and availability of essential inputs and other business-enablers for increased productivity and profitability.

Okogie added: “We have a number of agricultural initiatives in the state that stand to benefit from the Plant. Already, it has engaged at least 500 people and with the increased agricultural activities, it will spur us and we will see more youths being engaged in farms, as middlemen or processors of agro-produce.”