DSS, Police Arrest Ekiti Assembly Minority Leader

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

For a yet-to-be known offence, the Minority Leader of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, has been arrested by security agents and immediately whisked to Abuja.

According to a family source, Aribisogan, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Congress (APC) last year, was arrested at about 6.30a.m. wednesday.

Aribisogan, who is representing Ikole constituency 1, was suspended by the lawmakers who accused him of disloyalty to Governor Ayodele Fayose.

This forced him to defect to APC.

Confirming the arrest to journalists in Ado Ekiti yesterday, the lawmaker’s younger brother, Sola, revealed that about 10 security men from the Police Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and Department of State Service (DSS) effected the arrest.

Sola disclosed that the lawmaker might have been arrested to give clarification on some “sensitive” stories carried by his newspaper, New Democrat.

According to him, the police orderly attached to his brother identified some of the policemen who effected the arrest.

He said: “The security men came in a Toyota Hummer bus, they did not search the house but they only showed their identity cards.

“They left our compound around 7.35 a.m., they arrived at about 6a.m.”

Some of stories carried by New Democrat include the alleged plan to assassinate some prominent figures both in APC and PDP.

The paper also reported that a group petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accusing Fayose of using N1.5 billion belonging to Ekiti State funds to purchase an aircraft to the tune of N1.5 billion.

APC Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said although he heard of the arrest but he had not been briefed.

Olatunbosun said: “I have not been briefed yet. When I am briefed, I will react. But I have no reaction for now.”