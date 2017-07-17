PDP Must Be Vigilant in Reconciliation, Says Wike

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt



Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must be vigilant in the reconciliation exercise that would follow the end of the protracted legal tussle on the leadership of the party.

The governor further stated that the Supreme Court judgment saved Nigeria and there was the need to thank God for the sustenance of multi-party democracy.

Speaking yesterday at an inter-denominational special thanksgiving service at the Rivers State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt to celebrate judgment of the Supreme Court that ended the leadership tussle in the PDP, Wike said there were moles planted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the PDP.

He alleged that the former National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, was a mole planted by the APC in the PDP, adding that there were others like Sheriff in the party.

He said the party must be conscious of the existence of such persons and ensure that any reconciliation exercise would not accommodate such persons as they would always rise up against the party.

His words: “While we are reconciling, we must be vigilant. Nobody will take me unawares. Satan will never sleep. Satan will always find ways to cause havoc.

“(Senator Ali Modu) Sheriff is an agent of the APC. But Sheriff is not the only mole. There are still moles of the APC in our party. Woe betide any person who is a mole in Rivers State.”

He expressed gratitude to God for giving PDP leaders the wisdom to identify that with the emergence of Sheriff the party was headed for doom and had to retrace its steps.

The governor said that Nigerians received the Supreme Court Judgment with joy because the future of Nigeria rests with the PDP.

He said the ruling APC after winning elections have resorted to excuses and blame game instead of fulfilling the promises they made to Nigerians.

“Two years after the mandate what is the situation? Excuses and blames without delivery. Look at how individuals took it upon themselves to destroy the party that gave them life.

“PDP is the only party that is a household name in Nigeria. There is no unit in the country without a member of the PDP.”

The governor said that going forward Rivers State must get return on her contributions to the PDP.

“As we help you, you help us. If you don’t help us, we won’t help you. All of us must rise from our unit, ward and local government area to mobilise people.”

The governor canvassed total loyalty to the PDP, saying that the party is supreme. According to him, in reconstituting the state executive council, only very loyal and committed former commissioners would be re-appointed.

Wike said it was obvious God saved the PDP because of Rivers State as it was the only state that did not have a Plan B as far as party membership was concerned.

“God saved PDP because of Rivers State. We don’t have plan B. Every other state had plan B. Our enemies will be put to shame from time to time. Rivers State is the strongest PDP state,” he said.

Also speaking to journalists on the side lines of the service, the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike, said the Supreme Court judgment is one of the greatest things God has done for the nation.

He said God used the Supreme Court to defend multi-party democracy in the country.

He accused the APC of deliberate plans to destabilise other parties with the intention of establishing a one-party state.

“The government at the centre has lost it. With mis-governance, divisions and insecurity all over the country, the APC wants to establish a one-party state. But the Supreme Court judgment put a stop to all that.

“If the Supreme Court had yielded to the pressure from the APC to deliver judgment in favour of Sheriff, it would have been disaster for democracy in Nigeria.

“We are asking every Nigerian to rise up and ensure he or she has a permanent voter’s card (PVC) ready for 2019. PDP is set to deliver Nigeria from the mis-governance of APC.”