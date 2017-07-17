All Set for Freestyle Football Final  

All is now set for the final of first ever National Freestyle Football Championship in Nigeria to be hosted by Feet ‘n’ Tricks International Limited. It is billed to take place in Lagos on July 23 .

The event is being sponsored by GAC Motors, a product of Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor Company Limited and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

The CEO of Feet n Tricks, O’dyke Nzewi, at the weekend stated that over 1,000 entries were received via the designated registration platform where participants uploaded a 30 seconds video of themselves in freestyling.

These video entries were subjected to a screening process by professional judges after which 16 male and eight female freestyle footballers have emerged for the July 23 finals.

Nzewi noted that the entries received were overwhelming especially because the event is in its first edition.

He said: “The talents are all over the place and we never expected such a huge response. All the same we are battle ready for the finals and all logistics in terms of security, entertainment and excitement are being put in place to make the final a big show.

“We have a great team working 24 hours in the past few weeks on the finals and Nigerians are in for a big threat on Sunday .