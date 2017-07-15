Chevron, NNPC Give Back to Society

Two Oil giants, Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC have reached out to Igbokada General Hospital, in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State by donating an X-ray machine to facilitate health care delivery and treatment of tuberculosis in the area.

The gesture has further proven the companies’ commitment to the well-being of Nigerians and brought relief to members of the community who before now lacked facilities to access diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis and other related diseases.

The presentation ceremony was witnessed by the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, represented by his Senior Special Adviser on Oil and Gas, Benson Enikuomehin and some community leaders who commended the firms for their benevolence.

While presenting the item, General Manager Policy, Government and Public Affairs at CNL, Esimaje Brikinn noted that the X-ray machine would improve the diagnosis and monitoring of tuberculosis especially among children.

In his remark, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Babatunde Onakoya, added that the equipment would relieve the stress of patients travelling long distances for test and diagnosis of ailments.

Also, Akeredolu, commended the joint initiative of the CNL/ NNPC in providing quality health facilities to the people of the coastal communities. He assured the oil companies of the safety of their investments in the oil-rich communities of the state.

He noted that the state was the most peaceful in the Niger Delta region saying youths in the oil-rich communities were now desirous of development and not destruction of facilities owned by the oil companies.

He thus advised the management of the hospital to ensure judicious use of the equipment and make its maintenance a matter of priority.