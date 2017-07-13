Smile’s New Device, Bonus Offers Excite Customers

Emma Okonji

Smile, pioneer 4G LTE telecommunications service provider in West Africa, has announced its new device and bonus offers to reward customers.

The offers will make it easier and more affordable for Smile customers to enjoy the benefits of its reliable internet without worrying about high costs of data.

Through the offers recently introduced by Smile, customers will upon purchase of a SMiFi or Router Starter Pack get 50 per cent bonus data on recharge for three consecutive months. Customers are at liberty to get 20GB/7GB plus SMiFi or UnlimitedPremium plan, which offer customers unlimited access to the internet, with a router to create their own hotspot, stream, download and connect with family and friends.

According to Smile Nigeria’s Head of Marketing, LotannaAnajemba, “We recognise that the Internet is becoming more and more important for nearly everybody in their everyday lives, and as such, it is our goal to enable as many new connections as possible. These offers are yet another step towards realising this goal.”

Emphasising further, he said the need to have instant continued access to the internet has resulted in a higher demand from customers for data to be easily accessible at an affordable rate.

“The new device and bonus offers, give customers great value and rewards them for their usage. The offers can be accessed via online shop at smile.com.ng, Smile shops and authorised distributors spread across the cities that they operate.

Applauding the offer, leading industry analysts opined that through these efforts, Smile Nigeria has championed the goal to extend Internet access to the majority of Nigerians who still don’t have access to the Internet.

Smile’s effort to get Nigerians on to the Internet is demonstrated by its aggressive investment in what is now the largest 4G LTE network in Nigeria, introduction of a wide and affordable bundle portfolio, affordable data enabled devices and now these offers.

For Smile Nigeria, these feats align with the company’s commitment to create differentiated value propositions and provide customer centric services. These services are aimed at adding unrivalled benefits to its teeming customers spread across major cities and towns in the country. More than anything else, the new offers meets with Smile’s position as the broadband provider of choice in Nigeria that enables its customers to do and achieve more.