Medical Doctor Urgently Needs N25m to Treat Cancer

Martins Ifijeh

For a public health physician, Dr. Donald Nwosu to stay alive, he urgently needs N25 million to treat non-hodgkins lymphoma, a type of cancer.

The treatment, which requires a bone marrow transplant, is said to be the definitive cure for his condition.

Six classmates of Nwosu have started a fundraising campaign for this transplant, as the resources in Donald’s circle of family and close friends have been exhausted in chemotherapy that has twice failed to resolve this cancer.

However, despite the estimated amount required to treat the condition is put at $86,700, his classmates, through a Go-Fund Me account they opened for him, have so far been able to raise $25,000, but still require the sum of $61,700 (about N25m) for the entire procedure.

Nwosu, who says his wish isn’t just to survive, but to live a dream of caring for others, is therefore calling on kindhearted persons to come to his aid so he can raise the remaining amount for his treatment.

Donations can be made into his GoFundMe account http://bit.ly/SaveDonaldNWOSU; Paga for naira domiciled cards, http://bit.ly/SaveDonalDNwosu; or his direct bank account – Name: Nwosu Chinedu Donald, Account Number: 0028219856, Bank Name: GTB.