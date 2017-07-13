Immigration Commences Issuance of Temporary Work Permits

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

As part of the ongoing automation of operational activities and in line with the ease of doing business in Nigeria, the Comptroller General (CG) of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, has announced the commencement of the issuance of Temporary Work Permit (TWP) Visa by e-mail to enable experts invited by companies and organisations to come into the country for temporary work purposes. This, he said, is an addition to visa on arrival facility applied through the same process.

In a statement made available to THISDAY and signed by the service spokesperson, Sunday James, the CG said applications for the facility (TWP) by e-mail are to be forwarded to a dedicated email address known as oa@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng and addressed to the Comptroller General, adding that the requirements and how to apply are also on the service website.

The requirements include: “Formal application letter for the facility from the company/employer accepting immigration responsibility on behalf of the beneficiary; certificate of incorporation of the company, (if applying for the first time) and a brief profile of the company/sponsor (if applying for the first time.”

Others are “copy of the data page of the international passport of the beneficiary; Indication of the Nigerian mission where the visa is to be issued and evidence of existing contract or purchase/importation of machinery or equipment.”

The statement also revealed that “TWP application when approved, usually within a timeline of 48 hours, is forwarded to the Nigerian Mission in the country indicated in the application for the issuance of the facility. The expatriate is expected to proceed to that particular Nigerian Mission with his/her passport for the issuance of the TWP. It must be stressed that the TWP is not issued at Port of Entry in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the NIS contact centre has been commissioned and now operational to attend to complaints and enquiries. The contact details are: 07080607900, e-mail: nis.servicom@nigeriaimmigration.gov.ng. The Spokes person said “At the moment, the phone is available within the period of 0700hours to 2000 hours daily while the email is fully operational 24 hours in 7 days.”