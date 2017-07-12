LBS Dean Stresses Global Context of Education for the Nigerian Child

Funmi Ogundare

The Dean of Lagos Business School, Lekki, Dr. Enase Okonedo has stressed the need for the country to place emphasis on the education of the Nigeria child in a more globalised context that will prepare them for the world of work.

Okonedo who made this known, weekend, at the 10th year anniversary of the Foreshore School, Ikoyi, formerly Tenderloving School (TLS), said since the world is fast changing as technology is changing, there is need to consider the curriculum, training of teachers and proper funding of the system.

According to her, “what are we educating the Nigerian child for? We need to consider the future of work because the change has become more rapid. In a more developed world, workers are being replaced by robot and knowledge is growing at an exponential rate. What you learnt in the university today, will be extinct in another three years.”

In her paper titled, ‘Education as a Cutting Edge for the Nigerian Child’, she said the way the Nigerian children is educated is very important as this would help keep them in school right from the basic to the tertiary level, adding that as they progress, some may want to drop of school because they are not able to measure up.

“Education speaks on the ability of a people to learn and be empowered. We need to look at the curriculum. What are they being taught? That is when we learn to learn at the basic level. We only focus on the knowledge within the curriculum, but outside of it , we must also consider the teachers. Are they getting the best training?”

Okonedo also emphasised on the kind of environment where they are being taught, noting that proper funding of the sector and ensuring that there is adequate facility is very important.

“If we are going to educate the Nigerian child to enable him actualise his dreams, , we have to ensure that there is adequate funding backed up with the right policy.”

The programme witnessed the unveiling of the new logo of the Foreshore school, awards for teachers who have served the school; ballet, choir, solo and piano presentations by the pupils.

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Chief Yetunde Onanuga who unveiled the new logo, said education is the only legacy we can leave for the children, while commending the Director of the school, Mrs. Olubunmi Egbeyemi for her passion in training the future leaders in the last 10 years.

“I can see that you are indeed passionate about what you are doing.”

She also thanked the teachers for supporting the school saying they should keep up the good and not rest on their oars.

In her remarks, Egbeyemi recalled how it started 10 years ago because of her passion for children saying, “we pay attention to details and ensure that no child is left behind. We make it a duty to work with the parents so that the children can realise their potentials.”

She thanked the parents, teaching and non-teaching staff for their support of the years saying that without people you cannot realise your dreams.

The Director of Enterprise Development Centre(EDC), Mr. Peter Bankole who emphasised on the ‘Metamorphosis’, also recalled how the journey started saying that 10 years is a milestone in the life of an institution.

He added that when an institution decide to change its name, the spiritual connotation is that something significant is about to happen.

“In a name, there is a purpose which drives what we will be doing. As the school changed its name from Tender Loving School(TLS) to The Foreshore School, there had been a transformation in terms of co-curriculum, physical development, the teachers and the co-ownership of the school with the parents who are all striving for excellence.”