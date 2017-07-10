Sultan Advises Parents to Monitor the Activities of Their Children on Social Media

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, Sunday called on parents in the country, to monitor the activities of their children on social media, to prevent them from engaging in immoral activities.

The monarch gave the advice at the closing ceremony of the national Quranic competition for Girls’ Secondary Schools held at the Sultan Maccido Institute of Quran and General Studies in Sokoto.

He said the need for parents to monitor the activities of their children on social media networks like facebook became necessary so as to prevent them from indulging in anti-social activities.

The monarch described as disheartening the way and manner youths spend much of their time on facebook rather than focus on their education.

He emphasised that it was the responsibility of parents to do whatever it takes to prevent their children from deviating from Islamic teachings.

“You should be vigilant and monitor the activities of your children especially females on facebook to prevent them from engaging in immorality.

“As you are aware, a lot of negative activities are being perpetrated on social media. So, you should rather make efforts to educate our future mothers through the acquisition of western and Islamic education,” the monarch advised.

The Sultan underscored the need for Muslims to give priority to education and urged parents to enrol their female children in schools to acquire western and Islamic education as well as encourage them to memorise the holy Quran.

The monarch promised that the Sultanate Council would sponsor the forthcoming national Quran competition.

In his remark, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who was represented by the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba, said his administration would continue to accord priority to improving girl child education in the state.

He congratulated the winners of the competition for emerging victorious and reminded other participants not to lose hope but to work hard so as to perform well in the forthcoming exercise.

Tambuwal announced a donation of Hajj seat to the overall winner of the competition.

The Commissioner of Religious Affairs, Alhaji Mani Maishinko, commended Tambuwal for his support towards the promotion of Islam in the state.