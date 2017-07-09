Police Shut Ahmadu Bello Way over Flooding

Sarah Agbamuche

The Lagos State Police Command has announced the temporary shutdown of the Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island due to incessant flooding.

In a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole on Saturday announcing the closure of the road, it said: “Due to the heavy downpour of rain in the state, motorists plying routes like Ahmadu Bello Way in Victoria Island and other areas prone to flood which has caused gridlock in the state are advised to take alternative route made available by the traffic officials.

“This is because the flood in the area has caused us to temporarily block the road for safety.

“We would like the public to note that the relevant traffic and security agencies are on ground to flourish out the drains and thus secure road users in the state.”

Details later…