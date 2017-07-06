Macarthur Awards $9m to Advance Accountability, Reduce Corruption in Nigeria

The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation wednesday announced nearly $9 million in funding to advance accountability and anti-corruption efforts in Nigeria.

The grants are part of the foundation’s On Nigeria grantmaking, which seeks to reduce corruption by building an atmosphere of accountability, transparency, and good governance in the country.

The grants will support nonprofits working to advance criminal justice reform or fight corruption in Nigeria.

The organisations will collaborate with other foundation-supported partners in Nigeria, including several that are focused on enhancing investigative journalism and reducing corruption in the electricity and education sectors, two services that Nigerians report as being critical but difficult to access due to corruption.

“Addressing corruption requires action and partnership among a wide array of people and groups, including those in government, the media, civil society, communities, and consumers,” said Kole Shettima, Director of MacArthur’s Nigeria Office.

“These grants will reinforce and expand the growing network of organisations partnering across disciplines to contribute to a culture of investigation, advocacy, accountability, and transparency.”

Grants in support of criminal justice organisations seek primarily to further state-level adoption and implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), which aims to ensure that administration of criminal justice in Nigeria promotes efficient management of criminal justice institutions, speedy dispensation of justice, protection of society from crime, and protection of the rights and interests of the suspect, defendant, and victim.

Agencies to benefit from the grants include: CLEEN Foundation, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA)/Nigeria: Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth and Advancement, African Centre for Leadership, Strategy & Development, African Centre for Media & Information Literacy and Arewa Research & Development Project.

Other are: Center for Transparency Advocacy, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, Connected Development, Connected Development, Human & Environmental Development Agenda, Social Development Integrated Centre and Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Foundation.