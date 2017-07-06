EU, UNICEF to Upgrade 162 Healthcare Centres in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji

As part efforts towards strengthening primary healthcare and community resilience for improved Maternal, New-born and Child Health and Nutrition (MNCHN) in Bauchi State, the European Union (EU) in collaboration with the United Nations Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has completed plan to renovate and upgrade 162 Primary Healthcare Centers in Bauchi State.

This was disclosed by UNICEF Chief of Field Officer, Dr. Abdulai Kaikai, during the EU-UNICEF MNCHN Media Orientation held at the Destination Hotel, Bauchi.

The activity, which included a field visit to a maternity clinic is funded by the EU and implemented by UNICEF in partnership with the Bauchi State Government.

Kaikai said renovation of the health facilities which is a four-year programme was aimed at improving maternal, newborn and child health in all the 323 wards across the state, adding that they plan to support the state government to renovate and provide hospital equipments to strengthen health system in the state.

According to him, “we want to ensure functional health facilities in all wards, LGAs and communities in Bauchi State. We are supporting with resources and equipments to ensure that every ward in has a functional PHC.”

The four year project on strengthening PHCs will be carried out in three states of Bauchi, Adamawa and Kebbi at the cost of 54 million Euros.

EU contribution to the project is 50 million Euros, while UNICEF contributes 1 million Euros and Bauchi, Adamawa and Kebbi state governments will contribute 1 million Euros each.

A Health Officer with the UNICEF, Mr. Olosunde Oluseyi said “the European Union (EU) and UNICEF in collaboration with the Bauchi State Government are to improve 162 health facilities across the state in the next four years representing 50 per cent of the 323 wards in the state.”

Oluseyi assured that within the four-year period of the programme, the United Nations organisations in collaboration with the state were to ensure the establishment of one unctional PHC in each of the 323 wards in the state.

The officer in-charge of the facility, Mrs. Hadiza Maikudi said the maternity was running 24 hours services, adding that the challenges of the facility was dilapidation of structures, use of well water as against the borehole which was broken, grossly inadequate manpower, inadequate power supply, and inadequate laboratory equipment.