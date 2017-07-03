US Council Wants African Scholars to Research on Secession, Insurgency

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Programme Director, African Peacebuilding Network of the Social Science Research Council, New York, United States, Prof. Cyril Obi, has urged African scholars to conduct researches into how to solve the problems of secession and insurgency rocking some countries in the African continent.

Obi said the scholars must play critical roles in resolving the challenges and proffer solutions to the conflicts confronting African countries.

Nigeria is presently facing agitations for the establishment of a state of Biafra by the Indigenous People of the Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), while some other African countries are experiencing insurgency or skirmishes.

He said this during a workshop jointly organised by the council and the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, for young African researchers from West African universities, research institutes and civil society organisations.

The expert said that the core objectives of the APN are to support African researches on conflict-affected countries and neighbouring regions of the continent, as well as the integration of African knowledge into global policy communities.

Details later…