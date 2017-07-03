Sahara Provides Platforms for Dreams to Blossom with ‘Hanatu’

In its determination to spread hope and provide platforms for dreams to blossom, Sahara Group is set to premiere a short film, Hanatu, which was produced and directed by ace film maker, Kunle Afolayan.

In a statement by the Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma, in Lagos Monday, Hanatu is a Sahara Foundation inspired short film which tells the story of how a young corps member named Preye helps a little girl (Hanatu) in a village rediscover her confidence and hope for a bright future when he helps her secure a prosthetic leg following a dastardly accident which claimed her father’s life.

Obioma said Hanatu epitomises Sahara’s commitment to sustainability, responsibility and entrepreneurship, adding that: “It is an expression of who we are and what we do – providing opportunities for aspirations to blossom into fruition. It is the mantra of hope; the demystification of impossibilities; a clarion call for sustainable development across climes and times.”

He explained that the world is replete with “Hanatus” who deserve a shot at realising their dreams and rekindling their hope with the right support.

According to him, “At Sahara, Hanatu is more than a film, it is the gold standard we believe should drive all interventions geared towards sustainable development – an unwavering desire to support the less privileged. With a Hanatu orientation as our driving force, we are constantly seeking partnerships and opportunities for giving wings to hope and enhancing the achievement of the SDGs across the globe.”

He said the leading African conglomerate, which has operations in over 10 countries across four continents, would use Hanatu to reiterate the need for a global commitment to accelerated developmental programmes through collaboration involving governments, global development agencies, civil organisations and the private sector.

The film, which he said, would be premiered on Friday, July 7, 2017, at Terrakulture in Victoria Island, Lagos, to a select audience, would thereafter be made available to the general public on Sahara’s website and social media platforms, several leading news websites and entertainment channels.

At the heart of Sahara’s business objectives, lies an unflinching commitment to promoting good corporate citizenship across the globe. This is achieved through Sahara Foundation – the vehicle for the Group’s Personal and Corporate Social Responsibility (PCSR) initiatives. The activities of Sahara Foundation are aimed at empowering individuals and communities in a sustainable, transparent and efficient manner.