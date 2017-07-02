B& E Tournament: Torgah Closes Up on Mapwanya

Olawale Ajimotokan

Vincent Torgah kept the pressure on Visitor Mapwanya by reducing the latter’s five-shot lead at B& E Tournament on the West Africa Golf Tour to just three shots. The Ghanaian, who won the last leg of the tour-the Memore at Obinze, Owerri, grossed 73 over IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, last night. Cameroonian Pristhy Nji, who also matched 72, lurked by four shots outside the lead.

Nigerian Gift Willy, nailed an even par 72, incidentally the day’s best round as the field struggled to break par in conditions that made scoring challenging for the players.

The tournament will hole out today, but the man to beat in the race for the prize money of USD 8,000 is Mapwanya. The Zimbabwean has maintained a steady lead over the field since the tournament teed off on Thursday. He carded a round of 71 on Friday that showed his ability to profit as well as make a harsh of things. He blew hot and cold with a round garnished with five birdies and four bogeys.