NCAA Directs Telcos to Obtain Permit before Erecting Masts Around Airports

Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has in strong terms warned all network operators to ensure they always obtained Aviation Height Clearance (AHC) permits and licences before the construction of high rise structures in order not to endanger flights.

The warning was also extended to landing facilities owners, stakeholders and the general public.

NCAA in a statement signed by its spokesman, Sam Adurogboye, explained that these permits include aviation height clearance and licences ought to be obtained before the construction of the following – tower, telecommunication masts, high rise buildings/structures and landing facilities.

These landing facilities also include construction of helipad/helideck for civil use and heliports.

This action is in line to the Civil Aviation Act. 2006 Part IX (30) (L) which empowers the Authority to prohibit, regulate and remove any structure which, by virtue of its height or position, is considered to endanger the safety of aircraft operations.

“In addition, the Civil Aviation Act. 2006 Part IX (30) (K) stipulates that the Authority will grant and certify licences for the construction of helipads, helidecks, and heliports.

“It is therefore an exercise in illegality to operate into a heliport (surface level, elevated or helideck) without the approval of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority,” the regulatory body said.

The agency also explained that for organisations that wished to renew their heliport certificate, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) Part 12.10.6 highlights that heliports operators are required to commence the process of renewal of heliport certificate not less than 90 days to the date of expiration of the certificate.

“The regulatory authority is compelled to issue this warning as part of our oversight responsibilities which is principally safety and security of flight operations in and out of Nigerian airspace.

“The NCAA will therefore view very seriously and run the rule over any violation of these safety measures. All stakeholders should be guided,” the agency said.