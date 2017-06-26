CBN Hails Obiano on Security, Payment of Salaries

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commended Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State over his security initiatives and prompt payment of workers’ salaries.

CBN’s acting Director, Corporate Communications, Mr Isaac Okoroafor, who was in Awka for a three-day sensitisation workshop of the people of the state on CBN loan facilities stated this.

He said: “We are pleased with the security initiatives in this state and prompt payment of workers’ salaries. These are great indices for development.

“Some years back, Upper Iweka in Onitsha was a den of criminals, but when I passed there yesterday (Sunday) everywhere was orderly. The environment was beautified to taste. In some states, workers are owed upward of eight months salaries, but that is not the case here. This shows a responsible and responsive government. We commend the governor.”

The central bank also hailed Obiano on what he had done in the agricultural sector, especially in rice production.

