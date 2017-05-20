Ambode: Tax Payers’ Money is at Work in Lagos

.Set to construct eight-lane road from Ikorodu to Epe

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday expressed appreciation to tax payers in the state for performing their civic obligations, revealing that the taxes paid had been judiciously utilized to make life comfortable for the people through implementation of several projects.

Ambode, who spoke separately at Epe and Kosofe local government areas where he commissioned network of roads, said tax payers deserved to be commended for their efforts.

“Our government is very grateful to Lagosians for their prayers and support particularly in the discharge of their civic responsibility through payment of taxes. It is my belief therefore, that we will continue to enjoy your unflinching support as we work together in transforming our state to the Lagos of Our Dream.

“On our part, we shall continue to ensure that your taxes are judiciously managed and utilized towards making life more comfortable for everybody,” he said.

Speaking at Epe, Ambode revealed plans by his administration to construct a standard eight-lane road from Ikorodu to Epe via Agbowa, Itoikin and Ijebu-Ode.

He said the road project would be delivered through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, while a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to that effect would be signed next week.

The governor also revealed that in a bid to scale up the socio-economic integration of the South West region, the State Government in partnership with Ogun State, would construct a top-class road from Mojoda to Ijebu-Ode junction.

The roads reconstructed and upgraded under the Epe Phase 1 Project included Lagos Road (Oke Osho/T. Junction/Aiyetoro Roundabout), Professor Agbalajobi (Aiyetoro Garage/Ita Marun-Ottin) and Oloja Estate (Bature/Otunba Adeniyi/Omotayo/Uthman Mustapha/Adekunle Rahman) roads.

Ambode, while commissioning the roads, said the completion of the project was in line with his promise during electioneering to address the challenges of gross infrastructural deficit, flooding and erosion that the people of Epe had lived with for decades.

He said: “It gladdens my heart to see that two years into the tenure of this administration, the dream of transforming Epe and its environs into a modern city is becoming a reality. The narrow roads are being redefined to give Epe a face lift. The network of roads have been complimented with street lights to provide illumination, improve security and enhance socio-economic activities.