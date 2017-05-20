19th Milo Secondary School Basketball Championship: Enugu State Vows to Prioritise Basketball in Schools

–Ebonyi, Bayelsa qualify for Lagos finals

Based on the success recorded in the just concluded 2017 Nestle Milo

Secondary School Basketball Championship at the Indoor Sports Hall of

the Nmandi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Enugu State, the Commissioner for

Youth and Sports in the state, Charles Ndukwe said he would ensure

that basketball becomes the state’s second sport after football.

The Commissioner made this known in his office when the

representatives of the sponsors of the competition, Nestle Milo,

organisers and students from participating schools paid him a courtesy

visit. He thanked Milo for the consistency it had shown towards the

future champions for Nigeria.

“Many sponsors have withdrawn from sponsoring competitions but Milo

has uninterruptedly been sponsoring Milo Secondary School Basketball

Championship for the past 19 years. It is just a testimony to the

passion the company has for grassroots sports development in the

country,” Ndukwe said.

He therefore enjoined the students to leverage on the opportunity

provided by Milo by striving hard to become greater basketball stars

without losing focus on their education.

The commissioner vowed to ensure that basketball becomes a priority

sport in the state by taking the game to secondary schools, just as

crave for the support of Milo in achieving this objective.

Meanwhile, St. Augustine’s Seminary, Ezzamgbo, Ebonyi State defeated

Bayelsa’s Belary Schools, Yenegoa, 31 – 20 to emerge champions of

Equatorial Conference of the 2017 Milo Basketball Championship.

The female category was won by Bayelsa’s St. Jude’s Girls Secondary

School, Amarata, after defeating Imo’s Holy Rosary International

College, Owerri, 22 – 5. The winning teams were presented with the

trophy, cheque of N100, 000.00 and Milo products.

Nwankwo Samuel from Ebonyi was voted the Most Valuable Player in the

boys’ category, while Balyesa’s Grace John won the girls’ MVP.

Imo and Anambra states won the Fair Play trophy in boys and girls respectively.

The wining schools in both the boys and girls category have qualified

for the national finals slated for the Indoor Sports Hall of the

National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos between June 11-17.