Yobe to Recruit 228 Medical Practitioners

By Michael Olugbode, in Damaturu

The Yobe State Government is set to employ 228 medical practitioners in order to improve the health sector in the state.

According to a statement by the spokesman to the governor Abdullahi Bego on Friday, Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has given his approval for the recruitment.

Bego in the statement said: “His Excellency Governor Ibrahim Gaidam has given approval for the recruitment of additional 228 medical doctors, consultants, nurses and other categories of specialists and professional medical workers for the newly established Yobe University Teaching Hospital (YSUTH), which has begun to provide medical and clinical services to the public.”

Bego added that the governor on 21st December 2016, had earlier approved the first batch recruitment of 158 doctors, nurses, and other staff for the new teaching hospital, and that 17 expatriate doctors were also recruited from Egypt.

He said: “The latest recruitment of the 228 additional medical personnel follows interviews conducted by a special recruitment committee headed by YSUTH Chief Medical Director, Baba Waru Goni.”

More to follow…