LMC, FIRS Resuscitate NPFL/VAT Wonder Goal

Ahead the start of second round of matches in the Nigeria Professional Football League (2016/17) season, the League Management Company (LMC) and the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) are partnering to resuscitate the Wonder Goal series.

At the turn of the second round of matches last season, the LMC had introduced the Wonder Goal to build affinity between players, their clubs and their community of domicile. It aimed amongst other objectives to create an engagement channel between the clubs and their immediate communities through charity work by players who win the award.

It will be recalled that the LMC recently offered FIRS, the NPFL as a platform to engage the football community on the benefits of paying taxes and other government charges such as the Value Added Tax (VAT). Tax education messages are since being displayed on perimeter boards at all NPFL match venues.

LMC Chairman, Shehu Dikko, said the re-launched scheme is now to be known as the VAT Wonder Goal and is going to serve as a further tool for educating the football community on the essence of paying the Value Added Tax when they make purchases.

Video of goals scored during a specific match-day will be uploaded on the NPFL website, www.npfl.ng, Facebook and YouTube accounts for fans to vote the most exciting and intelligently executed goal.

The player whose goal attracts the highest number of votes wins the award and will be presented monetary reward, 50 per cent of which is to be invested in a charity of the player’s choice within the city the club is located.

Dikko also announced that the prize money has been increased by 50 per cent from N100,000 to N150,000 out of which the player will invest N75,000 on the selected Charity.