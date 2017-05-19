Governing Council Reinstates FUTA VC

By James Sowole in Akure

The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) Friday ordered the reinstatement of the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Adebiyi Daramola.

The reinstatement of Daramola, who was suspended early this month, was disclosed in a statement signed by the Head of Information and Protocol Unit of the institution, Mr Adegbenro Adebanjo, quoting the decision of the Governing Council.

“The Council at its meeting of Thursday May 18, 2017 presided over by its chairman, Senator Joseph Waku said Daramola should return to office and complete his term which ends on Tuesday, May 23, 2017,” he said.

According to Adegbenro, the letter effecting the reinstatement was signed by the FUTA Registrar and Secretary to Council, Dr Modupe Ajayi, and titled ‘Reinstatement as the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure.’

The letter reads: ”The Governing Council at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, 18th May, 2017 discussed extensively about your suspension as the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, by the Federal Ministry of Education.”

Details later…