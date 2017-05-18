Ebonyi, Bayelsa are Equatorial Conference Champions

NESTLE MILO SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Kunle Adewale

It was basketball at its best in the finals of the male category of the Equatorial Conference held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, Enugu State Wednesday.

Ebonyi State representative, St. Augustine Seminary, Ezzamgbo, defeated Belary Schools, Yenagoa 31-20 to emerge winner in the male category of the Equatorial conference in a thrilling encounter.

In girls’ category played earlier, St Jude’s Girls Secondary School, Amarata, Bayelsa out-dunked Imo State representative, Holy Rosary International School, Owerri, who made it to the finals courtesy of a protest against Cross River 22-5.

Nwankwo Samuel from Ebonyi was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the boys’ category, while Bayelsa’s Grace John won the girls’ MVP.

Imo and Anambra States won the Fair Play trophy in boys and girls respectively.

The wining schools in both the boys and girls category have qualified for the national finals slated for the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos between June 11 and 17.