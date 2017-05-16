Niger: We will no Longer Tolerate Killing of Innocent People

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State government has warned that it will no longer tolerate the killing of innocent people in the state for whatever reason.

The state acting Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, gave the warning while on an on-the-spot assessment of Efogi village in Mokwa Local Government Area of the state where suspected Fulani herdsmen killed 21 villagers including the imam of the town Saturday morning.

“We will no longer fold our hands and watch our people being slaughtered like animals under whatever guise,” Ketso said in reaction to the massacre and similar incidents that had taken place in the state in the last couple of months.

“As a responsible government, we cannot fold our hands and watch the people being killed like animals under whatever excuses. This type of senseless act will no longer be tolerated by this government.

“We will do everything possible to protect the people because that is our responsibility as a government. What I have seen here today and the testimonies from the people is a crime against humanity which must not be allowed to repeat itself,” he said.

Details later…