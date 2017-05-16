Badeh Paid own Companies over N157m without Contract Papers, Says Witness

By Paul Obi in Abuja

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness, Kenneth Uchechuchukwu Osokogu, Tuesday informed Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, how the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) under Alex Badeh’s watch made payments to the tune of N157 million to companies linked to the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for non-existent contracts.

Testifying as the PW18, Osokogu explained to the court that the money was paid to Iyalikam Nigeria Limited and Prince and Princess Multi-services Limited.

Led in evidence by Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), Osokogu, whose schedule of duties include making payments as directed by the CDS and Director of Finance and Account, narrated how the DHQ received two letters from the EFCC in November 29, 2016 concerning investigating activities on Iyalikam, Prince and Princess Multi-services and the DHQ.

He said: “The first letter was asking for contract documents and all activities regarding the two companies and the defence headquarters. We searched our archives and could not find any document relating to contracts and direct purchase regarding DHQ and the two companies. I was directed to write back to the EFCC that we could not find anything, which I did through a letter dated December 9, 2016.”

He further told the court that the EFCC wrote back to DHQ, concerning the same companies, attaching two payment mandates evidencing money paid by the DHQ to the companies.

More to follow…