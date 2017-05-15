Nnamdi Kanu: South-east Politicians Lobbying Me for Support

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said he is under pressure from Nigerian politicians, especially from the South-east zone to give them his support.

The IPOB leader was addressing few of his friends in the media who visited him at the weekend at his Afaraukwu residence in Umuahia, Abia State.

He stated: “The same politicians who called us noise makers, internet warriors, miscreants and so many names today sneak in here to come and lobby for my support.

“They will always ask me to support them to get into office, that while they are in office, they will help push the cause, but I know that what they are after is the four or eight years they will stay so that they can make money.

“For me, money is not my problem. They have been calling me to come to Abuja, come to so place, but the money is not my interest. For me, it is about Biafra,” he said.

He said the fears being entertained by politicians about the coming of Biafra republic were neither here nor there because Biafra republic would be founded on the principle of justice, equity and fairness.

He said: “I don’t know why they are just afraid. Biafra will be a home for all people who agree with our values.

“If you are from Sokoto you can be a Biafran if you believe in our value system of equity, justice and fairness.

“I don’t even intend to be the head of Biafra republic in the end. I don’t like to always lead. I want to be led so that I can proffer solutions.

“If Uwazuruike had done well, I won’t be doing what I’m doing today. I’m into this struggle because of leadership vacuum.

I’m into this fight because my people are suffering; they are denied of their rights and privileges. Nothing will stop this fight. And I must assure you we are almost there. Biafra is almost here with us.

Asked whether he agreed with the late Igbo leader, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, that Biafra should now be a thing of the mind and not a geographical space, Kanu said Biafra had a geographical location and that the people of Biafra were known and defined.

He said those who were distancing themselves from the Biafra struggle would regret it.

“If you don’t join, you will be irrelevant in the end because the Biafra Republic is sure,” he said.