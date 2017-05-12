Obasanjo Wants to Become a Music Producer, Distributor

After reaching the zenith of his career in the Nigerian Army and ruling the country twice, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, probably bored with farming, has now set his sights on joining the music industry by promoting Nigerian music globally.

OBJ, as he is fondly called, said he would like to be the main distributor of music.

This may not be unconnected to his campaign for the patronage of indigenous and home made products.

In a video chat with popular producer, Alex Ozone, while on an Ethiopian airline flight from Addis Ababa to Lagos, Obasanjo said he would like to be a part of the industry that has now taken Africa by storm.

The former president further said he was committed to #TeamStreet industry after Ozone introduced some artistes to him onboard Ethiopia Air from Addis Ababa.

Obasanjo, in the video shared via Facebook, said: “Well, you have shown me the artist, manager and producer.

“What job is left, I want to be part of you.”

He was also seen with Nigerian artist, Skales who disclosed on his Instagram page @youngskales that Obasanjo has been initiated into the music industry.

• Culled from Nigerian Eye