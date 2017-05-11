FIFA Ratifies Nine World Cup Slots for Africa

The FIFA Council has ratified the decision to give Africa nine automatic places when the World Cup expands to 48 teams in 2026.

The move was confirmed on Tuesday in Bahrain – the continent currently has five spots at the tournament.

A tenth African country will take part in a six-nation play-off tournament to decide the last two spots.

The Bureau of the FIFA Council made the original proposal of how it planned to allocate the 48 places on March 30.

The expanded World Cup will feature 16 teams from Europe.

FIFA members voted in January to expand the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams, starting with the 2026 edition.

ALLOCATION

ASIA: 8 direct slots – increased from 4.5 (currently 46 members)

AFRICA: 9 direct slots – increased from 5 (currently 54 members)

NORTH AND CENTRAL AMERICA: 6 direct slots – increased from 3.5 (currently 34 members)

SOUTH AMERICA: 6 direct slots – increased from 4.5 (currently 10 members)

OCEANIA: 1 direct slot – increased from 0.5 (currently 11 members)

EUROPE: 16 direct slots – increased from 13 (currently 55 members)

*Final two places in 2026 decided by six-team play-offs

*Currently teams from Asia, north and central America, South America and Oceania play-off for two places hence .5 spots above