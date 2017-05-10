Ikoyi Billions: House C’ttee Issues 24-hour Ultimatum to NIA DG

• Summons Magu, Emefiele, Monguno

James Emejo in Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence on Tuesday handed down a 24-hour ultimatum to the suspended Director- General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr. Ayo Oke, to appear before it and shed more light on the controversial N13 billion recently discovered in an Osborne apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Oke, who ought to appear before the committee yesterday alongside other invitees, allegedly shunned the investigative hearing which was ordered by a resolution of the House.

However, the committee, chaired by Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji (APC, Zamfara), further summoned the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, National Security Adviser (NSA), Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd), and acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu.

Jaji claimed the committee had received useful information and petitions from members of the public on the local and foreign currencies – $43.4 million, £27,800 and N23.2 million discovered.

He expressed displeasure over the failure of all invited stakeholders to appear before the committee on Tuesday.

Jaji added that the investigative hearing was in line with section 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution which empowered the National Assembly to expose corruption, hence urged all the agencies and appointed officials to respect constituted authorities.

According to him, the suspended NIA boss is to appear on May 10, 2017, by 12p.m; while CBN Governor will be expected at 2p.m. as well as Magu by 3p.m.

NSA is to appear by 4p.m.

He said: “This is the law of the land and we have to respect the constituted Authorities which the National Assembly is one of them. And it is disrespected for any agency that this government put in place in campaigning against corruption and many Nigerians are very much aware of this saga, the $43 million.”

The chairman further expressed concern that no agency of government had so far laid claim to the recovered funds legally or otherwise.

He said the committee would soon compile its report and present it before the House in line with its resolution.

A member of the committee, Hon. Nkiruka Onyeojeocha (PDP, Abia), who read riot act to the affected agencies noted that the committee had only one week to submit its report to the House.

She said the lawmakers would not hesitate to make relevant recommendations in its report should the invitees fail to take advantage of the investigative hearing to clear their names.

The committee warned it would not allow any of the invited stakeholders to delay its assignment.