Fidelity Bank Academy to Train, Empower 200 Oko Poly Students

By David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Fidelity Bank Plc has disclosed its plan to train and empower about 200 students of Federal Polytechnic Oko, through its Fidelity Youth Empowerment Academy.

The Managing Director of the bank, Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo, stated this on Wednesday during a press briefing in Awka, adding that the training is part of the bank’s corporate social responsibility to Nigerians.

Okonkwo, who was represented by the Regional Branch Head for Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi States, Mr Leonard Ezeugwu, stated that the bank has the urge to give back to the people, especially the young ones as a way of empowering them to earn money for themselves and relieve burden on their guardians.

He said: “We will begin this training on Monday 15th through 19th May, and over 200 students would be involved. Imagine what will happen if other banks toe this line and contribute their quota.

“We have done this in Enugu, using University of Nigeria, Nsukka. We have also done it in Kebbi State, and now we are in Anambra. After here, we may most probably go South-south, and that is the beauty of our bank.”

More to follow…