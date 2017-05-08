Bala Usman: Buhari Has Fulfilled His Promise on Chibok Girls

The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, has stated that with the release of a total of 105 of the Chibok girls, President Muhammadu Buhari has fulfilled his promise.

Speaking yesterday on Arise Television, a sister broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, the NPA boss noted that President Buhari had stated that the countdown to the end of Boko Haram was hinged on the rescue of the Chibok girls.

“The government has been able to recue this number and has fulfilled its promise. It has worked the talk. He has seen to the release of 105 girls. This is very, very exciting,” she said.

Bala Usman who spoke on the three-year anniversary of the kidnap of the Chibok girls, said the latest release of 82 girls was a welcome development.

Responding to a question on why all the girls were not released, she said: “I think it has to do with the negotiation and the handover of the girls, but indeed it is very exciting and we should commend this government for being able to rescue 105 so far.”

“It is a very exciting development to be able to see a government committed and working the talk to rescue this number of girls. Their parents will be excited. At least we can see that this government is working the talk and is able to deliver as promised,” she added.

She said the government had shown a lot of commitment and had fulfilled its promise of rescuing the girls, stressing that their parents are looking forward to meeting them.

The NPA boss said with this development, the president had confirmed that the rescue of the Chibok girls would mark the end of the insurgency.

She added that some of the parents of the Chibok girls are excited that this government is delivering on its promise.