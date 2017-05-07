Speakers Conference Okays Buhari Administration’s Zeal to Fight Corruption

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria weekend lauded the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the great feat so far recorded in the fight against corruption in the country.

However, the conference called for strong synergy among agencies charged with the responsibility of fighting the menace of corruption in the country to do so within the ambit of the law.

Rising from a three-day meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, which ended on Sunday, the conference also called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the whistle blowing bill now before the Senate.

In a communique released at the end of the meeting and signed by the Chairman of the conference, Mr Abdumumin Kamba, the state speakers extolled the professionalism exhibited by the security agencies in the fight against insurgency in the country.

Accordingly, it stressed the need for equal measure of force to combat the rampaging cases of kidnapping, killing by herdsmen, cattle rustling and other criminal behaviors across the nation.

The speakers frowned upon the inability of some states of the federation to conduct local government elections and called on such states to ensure the democratically elected structure at local government level.

Details later…