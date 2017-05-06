Ohanaeze Ndigbo Warns Against Plan to Frame Ekweremadu

By Bennett Oghifo and Emmanuel Ugwuin Umuahia

The Enugu State Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has warned of dire consequences from it if the Presidency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) went ahead with their alleged plan to frame the deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu. This is as the Youth wing of the socio-cultural body has commenced sensitization for the Igbo to obtain voters registration cards and be ready for future elections.

The group, in a statement yes- terday, signed by Chief Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, President Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter said, “Our attention has been drawn to the revelation by a patriotic Nigerian on the plot allegedly being hatched by the Presidency and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to frame up the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu with the intention of bringing him to public opprobrium and remove him from office. “The kernel of this revelation is a plot to plant huge amounts of foreign currencies and firearms in the residence of the Deputy Senate President and use that as guise to arrest and detain him. “Even when the EFCC has denied such plot, we have reasons to believe that such plot is feasible going by the sequence of events that has taken place since June 2015.” They said the denial by the EFCC notwithstanding, “we wish to warn, in the strongest terms possible, that the Enugu State Chapter of Ohanaeze Ndigbo will not sit idly by and watch our son being maligned; oppressed or ridiculed by the Presidency or the EFCC. In the event of this plot being put into action, the people of Enugu State will mobilise in their numbers to resist such barefaced blackmail.

“We are not unmindful of the fact that this plot gained currency with Senator Ekweremadu’s role in perfecting the bail conditions of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), who was granted bail recently with stringent conditions. “For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Ekweremadu did what he was supposed to do in the circumstance as a firm believer in the rule of law and justice. May we reiterate our strong resolve to resist any plot against Ike Ekweremadu in the manner that has been revealed. A word is enough for the wise.” The group said there had been previous attempts to bring the Deputy Senate President to disrepute, stating