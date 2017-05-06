Obaseki Receives List of Political Nominees

The Professor Dennis Agbon- lahor-led screening committee on Political Appointments, on Friday, presented its report on the nomination of Special Advisers (SA) and Senior Special Assistants (SSA) to the Edo Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki. Presenting the report to the governor at the Edo State Government House in Benin, Agbonlahor, Chairman of the committee, described the screen- ing process as innovative and democratically driven.

He said the committee had earlier submitted its report on the recommendations for the appointment for Commissioners to the governor three weeks ago. Elucidating on the statistics of the nominees, he said: “We received 11 applications for the positions of Special Advisers, we recommended 6 nominees; two each from the three senatorial districts in the state. Out of the six, two are female; which represents 33% of the nominees. “We used the same criteria to screen the SSAs. We received 150 applications and after interview with the leaders of the various Local government Councils and the applicants when necessary, we nominated 54 people. Agbonlahor added that ten distinguished Edo sons and daughters found qualified to work with the present administration were also included in the report.

Receiving the report of the political nominees, the governor commended the committee members for adhering to the principles and criteria set up for the screening process. Obaseki said that the screen- ing process was necessary to allow people at the grassroots participate in the selection of political leaders. He said “we must involve people at the grassroot level to participate in the process of nominating people they believe will represent their interest to work in government. He also said the committee was set up to listen and review the compliant of those who felt they were left out of the political screening process. He assured that before the end of the month, political nominees would be appointed in the state.