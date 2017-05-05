Bundesliga: Dortmund Hosts Hoffenheim in Week 32 Cracker

The German city of Dortmund will this weekend explode as top contenders in the German Bundesliga battle for supremacy with Borussia Dortmund hosting visiting TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in the week 32 of the matches.

The Dortmund side, 4th and hoping for a home victory is currently trailing Hoffenhiem in the 3rd position.

With coach Thomas Tuchel ever ready to propel his strikers, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ousman Dembele, Marco Reuse, and Alexandre Isak to match against the visitors, the team from North Rhine-Westphalia, so far appears to have an edge over the visitors though Hoffenheim is ahead with a point.

Their last clash on December 16, 2016 ended in a draw. The head-to-head of their last five meet shows Dortmund with two wins and three draws. However, Hoffenhiem have been tremendous this season.

A fifth division side in 2000, the club made a remarkable advance to the German football league system top tier Bundesliga in 2008 with the financial backing of alumnus and software mogul Dietmar Hopp.

Analysts believe the Nagelsmann factor accounts for the upswing in fortunes of the team. They believe that since he took over from Huub Stevens in February last year, the 29-year-old has taken TSG from the relegation battle to the fight for Europe, Football viewers can enjoy the best of the German Action on StarTimes World Football Channels 244 and 254 by 2:30pm on Saturday.

