Journalists Admonished to Play a Leading Role in Ensuring a Strong Judiciary

Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

Sokoto State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Alhaji Suleiman Usman, Wednesday urged journalists in the country to play a leading role in ensuring that Nigeria has a well functioning legal and regulatory environment.

Usman made the call at a lecture marking the World Press Freedom Day at the NUJ Press Centre, Sokoto.

According to him, doing so will engender a strong judiciary that delivers justice to all and sundry according to the law without fear, affection and ill will.

He said this will bring about public confidence in the nation’s democracy and ginger the people to invest in their sustainable future.

The commissioner stated that the World Press Freedom Day was an opportunity to project the central role of freedom of expression to the realisation of peaceful and inclusive society and the ripple effect on sustainable development.

Details later…