Police Disrupt Southern Kaduna Rally over Herdsmen Attacks

By Paul Obi in Abuja

The Nigeria Police on Tuesday disrupted a rally organised by the Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) against the incessant cases of herdsmen attacks in the region.

The killings, which had led to the murder of hundreds of persons and destruction of properties worth billions of naira, have continued unabated despite assurances by governments to quell the crisis.

The rally and solidarity walk, which took place at the Fountain Unity, beside Transcorp Hilton, Abuja was abruptly disrupted by a team of policemen led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Arungwa Nwazue.

On the arrival of the team of policemen from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, Nwazue directly confronted journalists covering the rally, and attempted to smash recorders and cameras.

Details later…