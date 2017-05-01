Increase Pension to N25,000, NLC Urges Tambuwal

By Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Monday asked Governor Aminu Tambuwal to review the minimum amount being paid to pensioners from N4,000 to N25,000 per month.

The state chairman of the union, Aminu Umar Ahmed, who made the plea at the 2017 May Day celebrations held at the Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto, added that the present minimum of N4,000 pension per month had been in existence for the past 12 years.

Ahmed said the need to review the amount being paid to pensioners became necessary in view of the rising cost of goods and services in the country.

The NLC chairman appealed to the state government to implement the payment of gratuity and pension to medical workers in the local government service as their counterparts in the state service.

Details later…