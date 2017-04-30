Biafra: Igbo Think-Tank Lauds Kanu’s Release, Demands for Justice

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

The umbrella Igbo Think-Tank called Nzuko Umunna, has lauded the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, from prison after perfecting his bail condition.

This was contained in a statement signed yesterday by the group’s Coordinator, Ngozi Odumuko and Secretary, Paschal Mbanefo.

The Nzuko Umunna however, noted that the bail conditions under which Kanu was subjected to violent his fundamental human rights. Against this backdrop, the group demanded for justice for the embattled Biafran activist.

“With great sense of responsibility, Nzuko Umunna join other well-meaning Nigerians to welcome the smooth perfection of the bail granted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu irrespective of the stringent bail conditions which have been questioned by many Nigerians and some of which have the semblance of infringement of fundamental human rights of Mazi Kanu.

“As we welcome Kanu’s bail, we wish to state clearly that bail should be extended to his colleagues too, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi as has been previously granted by the court,” the group stated.

Nzuko Umunna had in the past intervened in the ongoing differences between the IPOB leader and the Federal Government through the famous press conference championed by intellectual icons like former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Soludo and renowned economist, Prof. Pat Utomi.

The group in its statement, also commended the efforts of Kanu’s legal team and all those who have been steadfast and supportive in the call for the unconditional release of Kanu and his colleagues.

The statement further read: “Nzuko Umunna salutes the timely response of the South East senators Caucus especially Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and also the two others who signed the bail bond for the release of Kanu, Tochukwu Uchendu, Jewish Chief High Priest, Immanuel-El Shalom Oka-Ben Madu. We appreciate the various groups and leaders who showed and have continued to show solidarity to Kanu and others in the course of this trial.

“Finally, it will be recalled that Nzuko Umunna has earlier called for the unconditional release of Nnamdi kanu and his colleagues and we are not reneging on that until justice seems to have been done. We wish to reiterate our stand that the rights of Kanu and his colleagues must be respected and that the government should as a matter of fact look into the numerous issues that have given rise to the unprecedented upsurge in agitations in the South East part of the country instead of using brutal force to suppress peaceful protests.”